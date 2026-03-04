Report: Sabres And St. Louis On The Verge Of Deal For Parayko

According to Puckpedia, the Sabres have $7.5 million in deadline cap space, which would accommodate Parayko’s salary, but that might be inconsequential depending on his waiving his full no-trade clause. The Athletic is reporting that the Blues have agreed to the deal, but it is pending the veteran’s approval. Buffalo’s recent success may give them more of a chance of convincing Parayko to accept a deal, but he has spent 11 seasons in St. Louis and could choose to wait for a more favorable destination, as former Sabre Tyler Myers did, refusing to waive to go to Detroit before being dealt to the Dallas Stars on Wednesday.