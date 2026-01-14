Report: Sabres Goalie Linked To Metro Club

This Sabres goalie is being linked to this Metropolitan Division club.
In a recent article for Daily Faceoff, Anthony Di Marco reported that the Philadelphia Flyers are considering potential replacement options for Sam Ersson. This comes with Ersson in the middle of a tough 2025-26 season with the Flyers, as he has recorded a 6-6-4 record, a 3.33 goals-against average, and a .858 save percentage in 16 games.
Di Marco then reported that he heard from a source that the Flyers would be open to the possibility of acquiring Buffalo Sabres goaltender Alex Lyon, who has been the subject of trade speculation this season.
"The Sabres, who have been the league’s hottest team since their GM change, had been dealing with a three-goaltender rotation for the majority of the season. The source I spoke with did not seem to have too much interest in Ellis based on his lack of NHL experience but was open to the idea of Lyon – at the right price," Di Marco wrote.
Hearing that the Flyers would be open to bringing in Lyon is not necessarily surprising. It is no secret that the Flyers could use a boost between the pipes, and the 33-year-old would have the potential to provide them with just that if acquired.
Lyon is in the middle of a strong season with the Sabres, as he has recorded a 10-6-3 record, a .906 save percentage, and a 2.82 goals-against average in 21 games. With numbers like these, he would give the Flyers a bit of an upgrade over Ersson.
Yet, at the same time, the Sabres might be wise to hold onto Lyon rather than trading him. The Sabres are currently in the playoff race due to their excellent play as of late, and Lyon has proven to be a strong addition to their roster this campaign.
Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see what the Sabres end up doing once we get to the 2026 NHL trade deadline.