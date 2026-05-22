Report: Tuch, Sabres Still Far Apart On Contract Extension

“We had talks with Kevyn Adams and his management staff that didn't progress to where we wanted it to, so we decided to kind of hold off and go through the season a little more," Tuch said at locker cleanout earlier this week. "When Jarmo stepped in, we initially had some good talks, and then they kind of stalled out a little bit. They continued to talk (throughout) the course of the season, and at a point when we were starting with the playoff push, I decided that it was my best interest, and the best interest for the team to put anything like that on hold until after the season was over."