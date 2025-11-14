Rosen, Ostlund Getting Their Chance

The old adage that one person’s misfortune is another’s opportunity would be applicable two recent additions to the Buffalo Sabres, who have been playing in the minors and are finally getting their chance at significant ice time in the NHL.

Prior to their recent call-up, first-rounders Isak Rosen and Noah Ostlund have been relegated to fourth line duty, but with Zach Benson, Josh Norris, Jiri Kulich, and Jason Zucker out, head coach Lindy Ruff has been forced to play the Rochester Americans duo in roles they are more suited for,

Rosen has led the Sabres AHL affiliate in scoring, but has managed only one assist in 15 NHL games the last two seasons. Ostlund in his first full season in North America had 36 points (19 goals, 17 assists) in 45 games and earned an eight-game stint with the Sabres, but went scoreless.

The Swedish duo has been partnered with winger Jack Quinn and has had some offensive success. Rosen scored a pair of goals in the 5-2 loss to Utah on Wednesday, while Ostlund has three points (1 goal, 2 assists) in his last five games.

The advantage the rookies have is that they have been linemates and familiarity with each other. That may help paying off, as both Rosen and Ostlund are likely to be in Buffalo for awhile, with Zucker, Norris, and Kulich’s injury/illness situations expected to be long-term.

