Ruff Looking Forward To How The Sabres React To Playoffs

"Everybody has a routine, we haven't broken off our routine. So I mean today, being an optional(skate), normal meetings, we went through our our pre-scout meetings this morning, keeping everything as normal as we possibly can, knowing that it's not quite as normal as it used to be," Ruff said. "I'm hoping that we are amped up, because it will be electric. it'll be a totally different feeling for sure. I'm looking forward to how our guys are going to react to it. We've talked about the energy we need to bring, how we need to play, and I anticipate them being ready to do it."