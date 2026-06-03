Ruff Loses To Division Rival In Race For Jack Adams; Sabres Lose Rights To Draft Choices

It has to be considered a bit of revisionist history to say that the Buffalo Sabres drafting under former GM Kevyn Adams was excellent, since the club during his five seasons at the helm selected the likes of Owen Power, Matthew Savoie (traded to Edmonton), Jiri Kulich, Zach Benson, and Konsta Helenius in the first round. While it is too early to judge how 2025 top pick Radim Mrtka or any of the other selections made last June will do in the NHL, Adams record at this point outside of the first round is spotty at best.