Ruff On Sabres Loss To Boston: “Those Two Periods Were Probably Our Poorest In Three Months”

(We) went back to simple, went back to working harder. Those first two periods were probably our poorest periods of last three months. I thought there's a lot of things, puck decisions weren't very good. You're playing a team that's battling as hard as it can to stay in a playoff picture. They won more battles. I don't think (that) had anything to do with being sluggish; that has a lot to do with willpower. To get over the puck and make sure you win your battles. And we didn't win enough of them. Started at the start of the game, and then you watch some of our puck play in the second period that we just gave them opportunities. In the third period, we got back to playing our game, (we) went north, put the puck in the right place, had a good power play, created turnovers. We didn't give up anything.