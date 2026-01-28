Ruff: Sabres Goalie Trio Has Been A Blessing

"When you have a goalie room with guys that are competitive and care about winning, I think that those types of things kind of build on themselves," Lyon said. So when (UPL) and I are going back and forth here this last little bit, you always feel a little competitive with each other and you don't want to let the other guy down at the same time. That's really healthy. Colton is of the same mindset as the both of us. So I think our goalie room is in a good spot right now."