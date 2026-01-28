Ruff: Sabres Goalie Trio Has Been A Blessing

The Buffalo Sabres remain the hottest team in the NHL after winning four of five games on their just-completed five-game road swing. The Sabres are 19-3-1 since mid-December, and have climbed into a tie for third place in the Atlantic with Boston and Montreal, and have carried three goalies in Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Alex Lyon, and Colten Ellis all season, something that head coach Lindy Ruff is thankful for.
"We've had good goaltending, and the fact we've had three with the injuries we've had between UPL, Lyon, and Ellis with his concussion, three has been a blessing for us as it has turned out." Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff said after the club held a short practice on Wednesday. "(Managing three goalies has) sometimes (been) tough to deal with, but it's turned out to be a strength of ours. It's got us through a lot of games."
Lyon missed three weeks earlier this month with a lower-body injury, while Ellis missed a couple of weeks last month with a concussion. Luukkonen suffered a lower-body injury during summer workouts, missing time during training camp, and re-aggravated it after one period during the preseason, missing the first three weeks of the regular season.
In Tuesday’s 7-4 victory over Toronto on Tuesday, Luukkonen left the game in the first period with a lower-body injury and was replaced by Ellis. Lyon, who was with the team but not suited up, headed to the Sabres locker room and was got into his equipment. With the possibility of Luukkonen being out longer than a few days, the burden will fall on the 33-year-old, who has tied a club-record with nine consecutive victories.
"When you have a goalie room with guys that are competitive and care about winning, I think that those types of things kind of build on themselves," Lyon said. So when (UPL) and I are going back and forth here this last little bit, you always feel a little competitive with each other and you don't want to let the other guy down at the same time. That's really healthy. Colton is of the same mindset as the both of us. So I think our goalie room is in a good spot right now."
Ruff did not have an update on Luukkonen’s status, and Lyon patrolled the Sabres home net at practice in preparation for their game against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.