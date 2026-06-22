Rumors Swirl Regarding Alex Tuch And Bowen Byram Entering Draft Week

A trade is a distinct possibility, but the return for Byram is mitigated by the fact that he does not intend on signing an extension no matter where he is dealt. With the likelihood of getting the usual return for a high-end rental (a first round pick and prospect) in the final year of his contract, the Sabres may opt to keep the blueliner through next season, as they did with Tuch, but that would allow two valuable assets to leave via free agency in consecutive seasons without any kind of return.