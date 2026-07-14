Sabres Add Davidson As Senior Advisor, Former GM Adams Named Senior Advisor In Boston

Former goalie and NHL general manager worked with Jarmo Kekalainen in Columbus
The Buffalo Sabres took care of some significant business on Monday, avoiding arbitration with forward Peyton Krebs and agreeing to a four-year, $18 million contract extension, making a minor trade with the Washington Capitals (sending Tyler Kopff for Zac Funk) and announcing the addition of veteran NHL executive John Davidson as a senior advisor.
“John and I have a strong working relationship that we have developed over many years. His experience leading multiple organizations, combined with his player evaluation skills and relationships around the NHL make him a great fit for this role.” Sabres GM Jarmo Kekalainen said in a press release. “He will lend his expertise and guidance to all areas within the hockey department as we aim to continue to improve our club."
The 73-year-old has a long history with Kekalainen, who was an assistant GM in St. Louis when Davidson was hired to his first stint as an NHL executive as President of Hockey Operations with the Blues in 2006. After shifting to the same position with the Blue Jackets in 2012, the former NHL goalie fired Scott Howson and replaced him with Kekalainen as GM.
After leaving to serve as president of the NY Rangers, Davidson returned to Columbus for three seasons as president before becoming a senior advisor the last two seasons under Kekalainen and Don Waddell.
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“I am excited to join the Buffalo Sabres and look forward to the opportunity to help the organization in any way I can,” Davidson said. “The momentum in Buffalo is palpable throughout the entire league and the passion from Sabres fans makes this opportunity all the more exciting. I look forward to continuing the relationships with many in the Sabres’ front office and building new ones in this role, all with the goal of contributing to a winning culture.”
This continues the transition of ex-Columbus management personnel to the Sabres, as Kekalainen brought in Josh Flynn as an assistant GM after taking over for Kevyn Adams last December. Ironically, on Tuesday the Boston Bruins announced that Adams had been hired as a senior advisor to GM Don Sweeney.
Adams was fired by the Sabres last December, which coincided with the club’s turnaround, but was later given credit for assembling the talent that finally broke through to make the playoffs for the first time in 15 years. The Bruins seem to collecting former Sabres, as Sweeney dealt a pair of first round picks to Utah for JJ Peterka, who will join Casey Mittelstadt, Henri Jokiharju, Nikita Zadorov, and Connor Clifton in Beantown.