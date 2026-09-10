Sabres Announce Roster For Upcoming Prospects Showcase Against Boston
2025 first-rounder Radim Mrtka headlines two-game matchup against Bruins rookies
The Buffalo Sabres will open training camp late next week, but as usual, a group of the club’s prospects will take to the ice at LECOM Harborcenter the weekend prior to the start of the camp. In previous years, the Sabres played host to as many as five clubs, but this year they will play the Boston Bruins prospects on Sunday afternoon and Monday morning.
The club announced a 22-man roster for the 2026 Prospects Showcase on Thursday; the group consisting of 12 forwards, seven defensemen and three goaltenders, headlined by 2025 first-round Radim Mrtka. The 19-year-old defenseman played eight games for AHL Rochester, for Czechia at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championships, and for the WHL’s Seattle Thunderbirds last season, and is expected to play full time for the Amerks this fall.
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The Buffalo roster includes a dozen draft picks and 10 undrafted invitees, but does not include any of the club’s prospects playing in Europe (such as 2021 second-rounder Prokhor Poltapov) or the NCAA (2026 top pick Daxon Rudolph, or 2024 selections Adam Kleber or Brodie Ziemer). The Bruins group is headlined by another 2025 top-10 pick, forward James Hagens.
Forwards (12)
53 | Cohen Bidgood, RW | 19 | Undrafted | London (OHL)
59 | Matteo Costantini, C | 24 | 2020 5th-round pick | Rochester (AHL)
58 | Caden Dabrowski, RW | 18 | Undrafted | Dubuque (USHL)
24 | Dylan Dumont, RW | 18 | 2026 6th-round pick | Drummondville (QMJHL)
54 | Zac Funk, RW | 23 | Undrafted | Rochester (AHL)
74 | Brayden Holberton, RW | 19 | Undrafted | Medicine Hat (WHL)
75 | Jean-Christoph Lemieux, LW | 18 | Undrafted | Sudbury (OHL)
79 | Sawyer Mayes, C | 19 | Undrafted | Seattle (WHL)
70 | Jake Richard, C | 22 | 2022 6th-round pick | Rochester (AHL)
81 | Redmond Savage, C | 23 | 2021 4th-round pick (DET) | Rochester (AHL)
56 | Doman Szongoth, C | 18 | 2026 5th-round pick | Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)
28 | Liam Valente, RW | 23 | Undrafted | Rochester (AHL)
Defensemen (7)
93 | David Bedkowski, D | 19 | 2025 3rd-round pick | Ottawa (OHL)
78 | Eddy Doyle, D | 18 | Undrafted | Halifax (QMJHL)
76 | Vsevolod Komarov, D | 22 | 2022 5th-round pick | Rochester (AHL)
62 | Gavin McCarthy, D | 21 | 2023 3rd-round pick | Rochester (AHL)
57 | Radim Mrtka, D | 19 | 2025 1st-round pick | Rochester (AHL)
80 | Kristopher Richards, D | 19 | Undrafted | Dubuque (USHL)
64 | Maxim Strbak, D | 21 | 2023 2nd-round pick | Rochester (AHL)
Goalies (3)
35 | Talyn Boyko | 23 | Undrafted | KalPa (Liiga)
47 | Samuel Meloche | 19 | 2025 4th-round pick | Saint John (QMJHL)
32 | Scott Ratzlaff | 21 | 2023 5th-round pick | Rochester (AHL)