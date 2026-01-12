Sabres Are Back On A Win Streak, But Buffalo GM Must Still Make Notable Additions Via Trades

The Buffalo Sabres have bounced back after having their major win streak snapped at 10 games in a 5-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets Jan. 3. The Sabres are now on a three-game win streak, with victories over the Vancouver Canucks, New York Rangers and Anaheim Ducks. And although it’s tempting for Sabres GM Jarmo Kekalainen to keep his team’s roster intact, it says here that Buffalo should still be adding talent by or before this season’s March 6 trade deadline.
For one thing, while it’s nice that the Sabres are stringing together more wins, they haven’t exactly been tested by the NHL’s best teams. The Canucks have been a disaster, the Rangers haven’t been much better, and the Ducks have been in a serious slump after a strong start. So Kekalainen & Co. can’t be complacent when it comes to making additions to his team.
In addition, even if the Sabres remain strong in the win/loss columns, they almost certainly are going to need to improve their depth by the deadline. The injury bug doesn’t spare many, if any teams, and the last thing Buffalo fans will want to see is the Sabres’ season prematurely ended because Kekalainen chose not to make depth additions.
Thus, it’s on Kekalainen to be proactive on the trade front. And that means either acquiring talent before the NHL’s Feb. 4 Olympic roster freeze, or by the trade deadline. Kekalainen has to send a message to his players that he’s prepared to help them make a Stanley Cup playoff push, and that means not standing pat.
The Sabres are going to face notable tests in their next five games, with tilts against the Florida Panthers, Philadelphia Flyers, Montreal Canadiens, Minnesota Wild and Carolina Hurricanes. And with the Toronto Maple Leafs now right behind the Sabres in the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference standings, Buffalo is going to need to be just as productive in the standings points department if they’re to be in the conversation for a playoff spot.
The Sabres have given their long-suffering fan base legitimate hope they can be a playoff team this year. And Kekalainen has to improve his team’s potency by picking up one or two experienced hands who can contribute meaningful minutes.
Sitting on his hands is not going to do Kekalainen much good. He needs to find a way to improve his group, and he’s only got a handful of weeks to do so. Time is of the essence with this Sabres team, and a lack of additions could be the difference between Buffalo missing or making the post-season.