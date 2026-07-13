Sabres Avoid Arbitration With Peyton Krebs, Sign Forward To Long-Term Deal

Feisty Buffalo Sabres forward signs a four-year deal after scoring a career-high 39 points last season
The only outstanding business remaining this summer with the Buffalo Sabres roster was the status of forward Peyton Krebs, who filed for salary arbitration earlier this month. The 25-year-old forward was someone who head coach Lindy Ruff relied on frequently last season because of his versatility. On Monday, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that the two sides avoided arbitration and agreed to a four-year, $18 million contract extension ($4.5 million AAV).
Krebs scored a career-high 39 points (12 goals, 27 assists) last season and showed his value in an increased role during his fifth season with the Sabres. The former Vegas Golden Knights first rounder was part of the Jack Eichel trade in November 2021 (along with former Sabre Alex Tuch and a 2022 first rounder - Noah Ostlund) and has adapted from being a high scoring forward in juniors to a feisty aggravator.
Ruff utilized Krebs in different situations last season, playing an energy role at center or wing on the fourth line, and being elevated higher in the lineup late in games, and referred to him as his Swiss Army knife.
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“My daughter was born here; I got engaged here. This is definitely a home for my family and I, and I’d love to be a part of this team as long as I can,” Krebs said as part of the Sabres press release. “Obviously, the group of guys here are unbelievable and a lot of fun to be around. I think that’s the biggest thing: Is it a fun environment to come to the rink? And that it is, for sure. I got to know my neighbors really well, and all the people out in Clarence where I live. It’s definitely something I’m looking forward to, and I want to bring a Stanley Cup here.”
Filing for arbitration prevented Krebs from receiving an offer sheet, and with the deal, the Sabres lock him up for the bulk of his prime years. The AAV is consistent with a number of free agent contracts that depth forwards signed on July 1. For example, the Toronto Maple Leafs signed Colton Sissons to a two-year deal for $4.25 million and Jack Roslovic for two years at $4 million, both who can play multiple positions.
On the trade and free agent front, there continues to be speculation regarding three-time Cup winner Patrick Kane and Vezina and Hart Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck coming to Buffalo. With the signing of Krebs, the Sabres have just over $4 million in available cap space. A trade for Hellebuyck would likely involve players off the Sabres roster and would open cap space to fit his $8.5 million salary. The contract for the 37-year-old future Hall-of-Famer would likely be an incentive based deal as his deal with Detroit was last season.
Kane had $4 million in incentive bonuses, and if the Sabres structured a deal like that, the cap hit on the incentive would be transferred to next year’s cap if Buffalo is close to the cap limit.