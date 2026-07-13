Sabres Avoid Arbitration With Peyton Krebs, Sign Forward To Long-Term Deal

“My daughter was born here; I got engaged here. This is definitely a home for my family and I, and I’d love to be a part of this team as long as I can,” Krebs said as part of the Sabres press release. “Obviously, the group of guys here are unbelievable and a lot of fun to be around. I think that’s the biggest thing: Is it a fun environment to come to the rink? And that it is, for sure. I got to know my neighbors really well, and all the people out in Clarence where I live. It’s definitely something I’m looking forward to, and I want to bring a Stanley Cup here.”