Sabres Avoid Offer Sheet Dilemma; Add Villalta For Goalie Depth

Buffalo Sabres GM Jarmo Kekalainen wisely was proactive on the restricted free agent front with winger Zach Benson, signing the 21-year-old to a seven-year, $52.5 million extension before becoming eligible for an offer sheet. While it is always speculated that offer sheets will become the rule rather than the exception, the increasing salary cap and the gentleman’s agreement between rival GM’s may be going the way of the do-do bird, which will force teams like the Ducks and the Sabres to either match deals to young emerging players for more money than they would choose to, or prepare to accept draft pick compensation and become feeder systems for more financially powerful clubs.