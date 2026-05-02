Sabres Await Tampa Bay-Montreal Winner After Eliminating Bruins

"I said, we are going to win the series. We're going to win the game. We've got to do some things better, but we're going to win the game." Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff said to his club on Friday morning. "(Playing well in Boston) meant everything in this series for sure. You look at them coming into our building and winning two games, us coming into their building and winning three games, (I'd) really like to grab a hold of how energized our building is and use that to an advantage and win hockey games. Would have really liked this game to have been in Buffalo. It wasn't, but it would have been special to have this game there.”