Sabres Back At Practice, With Two Notable Exceptions

After nearly two weeks of rest, recreation, and recuperation, the Buffalo Sabres returned to the ice minus team captain Rasmus Dahlin and leading scorer Tage Thompson, who face each other in the quarter-final at the Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina. Head coach Lindy Ruff reflected on the games in Italy and provided an update on players who were on the injury list prior to the break.
What are your thoughts on the Olympics?
(I) haven't caught all of it. I've caught quite a bit. I thought (Rasmus and Tage have) both represented our team great. They've both played great. Tage's got a couple goals, and (Rasmus) has played really well. So now they get to go head-to-head.
I think you got two teams that are really playing well right now. The Swedes just came off a great game, and I think they've got a strong team. We were arguing in the coach's room this morning on what that game would look like. Some said "close", some said "not so close".......it's interesting. I mean, everybody has teammates that are playing against each other in this and I think that's what makes this tournament so special, because when everything's on the line, there's not a lot to be said for 'I'm your teammate' anymore. It's like best man is going to win in this situation.
How have you planned on ramping up the workouts after a long layoff?
It's been mapped out. Today was more about conditioning and compete. We went over what we had kind of mapped out, but with shorter numbers, with only having one short of four lines and only five (defensemen), the reps are more, and obviously that leads to guys exerting a little more than they usually do.
What is the status of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Zach Benson?
(UPL) skated this morning. He's within days of joining us. Benson is just (undergoing) a further evaluation today. We'll find out whether he joins us tomorrow or not.
What is going on with Jordan Greenway?
He's trying a different type of treatment, so he'll be out a period of time, and if that works, he can get back. (we) really don't put any time frame on it right now.
Forwards Josh Norris and Josh Dunne were both in non-contact jerseys at practice. Ruff indicated that Justin Danforth and Conor Timmins are improving, but not close to resuming hockey activities. Center Jiri Kulich is still in protocol for his blood clot issue, but the head coach sounded cautiously optimistic he could return at some point before the end of the regular season.