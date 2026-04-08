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Sabres Battling For Playoff Position Against Rangers

Michael Augello
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Buffalo Sabres - NY Rangers Game Preview

4/8/26 - 7:00 pm at Madison Square Garden, in New York, NY

Buffalo – 47-23-8 | - 102  points – 2nd place in the Atlantic Division

NY Rangers  – 33-36-9 | - 75 points – 8th place in the Metropolitan Division

 

Special Teams

Buffalo

Power Play – 20.4% (18th)

Penalty Kill – 82.0% (6th)

NY Rangers

Power Play – 24.9% (3rd)

Penalty Kill - 79.3% (15th)

Top Scorers

Buffalo

Tage Thompson: 78 GP, 38 G, 40 A, 78 PTS

Rasmus Dahlin: 74 GP, 18 G, 52 A, 70 PTS

Alex Tuch: 75 GP, 30 G, 32 A, 62 PTS

NY Rangers

Mika Zibanejad: 77 GP, 33 G, 42 A, 75 PTS

Alexis Lafrenière: 78 GP, 22 G, 31 A, 53 PTS

Vincent Trocheck: 63 GP, 16 G, 36 A, 52 PTS

 

 

Starting Goalies(projected)

Buffalo – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (20-9-3, 2.55 GAA, .908 Sv %)

NY Rangers  – Igor Shesterkin (25-17-6, 2.31 GAA, .912 Sv %)  

Other Sabres Stories

Six Former Sabres Who Signed Elsewhere

Lindy Ruff - Jack Adams Favorite?

Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (projected)

Forwards

Peyton Krebs   - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch

Zach Benson - Josh Norris - Josh Doan 

Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn  

Tanner Pearson - Tyson Kozak - Beck Malenstyn

Ex., Josh Dunne, Jordan Greenway 

Defense

Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power - Bowen Byram 

Conor Timmins - Michael Kesselring

Ex. Luke Schenn, Logan Stanley, Zach Metsa

Goaltenders

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Alex Lyon

Colten Ellis

Injuries

Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)

Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve - out for the season) 

Sam Carrick (upper body, Mar. 31; injured reserve)

Noah Ostlund (upper body, Mar.25; day-to-day)

 

 Notes

The Sabres have earned at least one point in 24 of their last 30 contests (21-6-3), including a league-best 15 wins and 32 points since the Olympic break. Since Dec. 9, the Sabres rank first among all NHL teams in wins (36) and points (76).

Tage Thompson has tallied 55 points (25+30) in 48 games since Dec. 9 and his 22 even-strength goals in that span ranks tied for fourth among all NHL skaters. Thompson’s 211 goals scored as a member of the Sabres place him tied with Alexander Mogilny for 12th place on Buffalo’s all-time list. Thompson needs seven more goals to pass Jason Pominville (217 goals with Buffalo) and gain sole possession of 10th place on Buffalo’s all-time goal-scoring list.

Rasmus Dahlin ranks first among all Sabres skaters in assists (34) and second in points (50) since Dec. 9. His 11 even-strength goals in that span rank tied for first among all NHL defensemen.Tonight’s game marks the 584th of Dahlin’s career, which will move him into a tie with Jim Shoenfeld for the sixth-most games played by a defenseman in franchise history.

Josh Norris has registered four points (1+3) in his last four games, 

including a point in back-to-back contests (1+1).

In his last four games, Bowen Byram has tallied four points (1+3).

Alex Tuch has recorded a point in two consecutive games (1+1).

Tonight’s game opens Buffalo’s 13th and final back-to-back set of 2025-26. The Sabres are 7-5-0 in the first game of back-to-back sets so far this season. 

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