Sabres Begin Key Home Stretch Against Anaheim

1/10/26 - 7:00pm at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY
Buffalo – 23-15-4 | - 50 points – 4th place in the Atlantic Division
Anaheim – 21-20-3 | - 45 points – 6th place in the Pacific Division
Special Teams
Buffalo
Power Play – 18.4% (20th)
Penalty Kill – 85.2% (2nd)
Anaheim
Power Play – 17.3% (23rd)
Penalty Kill - 76.9% (T-25th)
Top Scorers
Buffalo
Tage Thompson: 42 GP, 21 G, 18 A, 39 PTS
Alex Tuch: 41 GP, 14 G, 21 A, 35 PTS
Rasmus Dahlin: 38 GP, 4 G, 25 A, 29 PTS
Anaheim
Leo Carlsson: 43 GP, 17 G, 25 A, 42 PTS
Troy Terry: 43 GP, 13 G, 29 A, 42 PTS
Cutter Gauthier: 44 GP, 20 G, 20 A, 40 PTS
Starting Goalies(projected)
Buffalo – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (8-6-1, 2.61 GAA, .903 Sv %)
Anaheim – Lukas Dostal (13-11-2, 3.22 GAA, .887 Sv%)
Other Sabres Stories
Six Former Sabres Who Signed Elsewhere
Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (projected)
Forwards
Peyton Krebs - Tage Thompson - Josh Doan
Jason Zucker - Josh Norris - Alex Tuch
Zach Benson - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn
Jordan Greenway - Noah Ostlund - Beck Malenstyn
Ex. Josh Dunne, Tyson Kozak
Defense
Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram - Owen Power
Jacob Bryson - Zach Metsa
Zac Jones
Goaltenders
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Colten Ellis
Injuries
Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)
Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve)
Michael Kessering (lower body, Dec 31)
Alex Lyon (day-to-day, lower-body, Dec 31)
Conor Timmins (broken leg, Dec. 20; injured reserve)
Notes
The Sabres have earned a win in 12 of their last 13 games.
A win tonight would mark the first time in franchise history that Buffalo has registered 13 or more wins in any 14-game span.
Buffalo has won back-to-back games against Anaheim and a win tonight would mark the first Sabres winning streak of three or more games against the Ducks since Dec. 21, 2010 to Feb. 29, 2012 (3 games).
Tage Thompson has recorded 18 points (9+9) in his last 17 games,
including eight points (3+5) in his last eight games and one point in back-to-back contests.
In his last eight games, Bowen Byram has registered 10 points (3+7).
Byram’s 10 points are the most he has ever recorded in any eight-game span in his career.
Josh Norris has collected 15 points (5+10) in his last 15 games, including one assist in three straight games.
Josh Doan is riding four-game goal and point (4+1) streaks, the longest such streaks of his career.
Doan is one of two Sabres skaters who have registered a goal streak of four or more games this season (Thompson; 6 games; twice).
Mattias Samuelsson has posted eight points (2+6) in his last seven
games, including at least one point in each of his last two appearances (1+2).
Alex Tuch has five points (3+2) in his last five games and one goal in back-to-back games.
In his last six games, Jason Zucker has posted seven points (4+3).
Ryan McLeod has recorded three points (2+1) in his last two games,
including one goal in each of the games in that span. A goal in tonight’s game would tie his second-longest goal streak of his career.
Rasmus Dahlin currently ranks ninth on Buffalo’s all-time assists list and he needs three assists to surpass Jason Pominville (304 assists with Buffalo) for sole possession of eighth place
