Sabres Begin Key Home Stretch Against Anaheim

1/10/26 - 7:00pm at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY

Buffalo – 23-15-4 | - 50 points – 4th place in the Atlantic Division

Anaheim – 21-20-3 | - 45 points – 6th place in the Pacific Division

Special Teams

Buffalo

Power Play – 18.4% (20th)

Penalty Kill – 85.2% (2nd)

Anaheim

Power Play – 17.3% (23rd)

Penalty Kill - 76.9% (T-25th)

Top Scorers

Buffalo

Tage Thompson: 42 GP, 21 G, 18 A, 39 PTS

Alex Tuch: 41 GP, 14 G, 21 A, 35 PTS

Rasmus Dahlin: 38 GP, 4 G, 25 A, 29 PTS

Anaheim

Leo Carlsson: 43 GP, 17 G, 25 A, 42 PTS

Troy Terry: 43 GP, 13 G, 29 A, 42 PTS

Cutter Gauthier: 44 GP, 20 G, 20 A, 40 PTS

Starting Goalies(projected)

Buffalo – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (8-6-1, 2.61 GAA, .903 Sv %)

Anaheim – Lukas Dostal (13-11-2, 3.22 GAA, .887 Sv%)

Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (projected)

Forwards

Peyton Krebs - Tage Thompson - Josh Doan

Jason Zucker - Josh Norris - Alex Tuch

Zach Benson - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn

Jordan Greenway - Noah Ostlund - Beck Malenstyn

Ex. Josh Dunne, Tyson Kozak

Defense

Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram - Owen Power

Jacob Bryson - Zach Metsa

Zac Jones

Goaltenders

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Colten Ellis

Injuries

Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)

Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve)

Michael Kessering (lower body, Dec 31)

Alex Lyon (day-to-day, lower-body, Dec 31)

Conor Timmins (broken leg, Dec. 20; injured reserve)

Notes

The Sabres have earned a win in 12 of their last 13 games.

A win tonight would mark the first time in franchise history that Buffalo has registered 13 or more wins in any 14-game span.

Buffalo has won back-to-back games against Anaheim and a win tonight would mark the first Sabres winning streak of three or more games against the Ducks since Dec. 21, 2010 to Feb. 29, 2012 (3 games).

Tage Thompson has recorded 18 points (9+9) in his last 17 games,

including eight points (3+5) in his last eight games and one point in back-to-back contests.

In his last eight games, Bowen Byram has registered 10 points (3+7).

Byram’s 10 points are the most he has ever recorded in any eight-game span in his career.

Josh Norris has collected 15 points (5+10) in his last 15 games, including one assist in three straight games.

Josh Doan is riding four-game goal and point (4+1) streaks, the longest such streaks of his career.

Doan is one of two Sabres skaters who have registered a goal streak of four or more games this season (Thompson; 6 games; twice).

Mattias Samuelsson has posted eight points (2+6) in his last seven

games, including at least one point in each of his last two appearances (1+2).

Alex Tuch has five points (3+2) in his last five games and one goal in back-to-back games.

In his last six games, Jason Zucker has posted seven points (4+3).

Ryan McLeod has recorded three points (2+1) in his last two games,

including one goal in each of the games in that span. A goal in tonight’s game would tie his second-longest goal streak of his career.

Rasmus Dahlin currently ranks ninth on Buffalo’s all-time assists list and he needs three assists to surpass Jason Pominville (304 assists with Buffalo) for sole possession of eighth place

