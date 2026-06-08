Sabres Big Blueliner Named Among NHL's Top Trade Candidates

Wyshynski had Kesselring in the "Change in scenery needed" section of his trade board, and it is not difficult to understand why. The 26-year-old defenseman struggled this season with the Sabres, posting zero goals and just two assists in 34 games. This was after he had a strong year for Utah in 2024-25, setting career highs with seven goals, 22 assists, and 29 points in 82 games. He also had five goals and 21 points in 65 games for the Arizona Coyotes in 2023-24.