Sabres Big Blueliner Named Among NHL's Top Trade Candidates

Michael Kesselring is continuing to create chatter as a trade candidate to watch.
In a recent article for ESPN, Greg Wyshynski took a look at some of the top NHL trade candidates to watch this off-season. A Buffalo Sabres defenseman was among the players discussed, as Michael Kesselring made the cut.
Wyshynski had Kesselring in the "Change in scenery needed" section of his trade board, and it is not difficult to understand why. The 26-year-old defenseman struggled this season with the Sabres, posting zero goals and just two assists in 34 games. This was after he had a strong year for Utah in 2024-25, setting career highs with seven goals, 22 assists, and 29 points in 82 games. He also had five goals and 21 points in 65 games for the Arizona Coyotes in 2023-24.
Kesselring also became the odd man for the Sabres during the playoffs, as he played in just one post-season game for Buffalo. With this, there is no question that he would benefit from a fresh start.
While Kesselring had a down year for the Sabres, it is likely that he would generate interest if they make him available for trade. NHL clubs are always on the hunt for big right-shot defenseman, and the 6-foot-5 Kesselring fits that description. Furthermore, Kesselring is only 26 years old, so he is entering his prime. This only adds to his appeal.
Ultimately, if the Sabres do not view Kesselring as a long-term part of their plans, they should strongly consider flipping him to improve their roster elsewhere. It will be interesting to see what the Sabres do with the pending restricted free agent from here.