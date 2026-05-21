Sabres Big Defenseman Is Potential Trade Candidate To Watch

Could the Sabres look to move this defenseman during the summer?
The Buffalo Sabres' 2025-26 season is over, and they are now facing a big summer. The Sabres are entering the off-season with several notable pending free agents. Among them are pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) Alex Tuch and restricted free agents (RFAs) Zach Benson and Peyton Krebs.
With this, the Sabres have some decisions to make over the summer. This includes with defenseman Michael Kesselring, who is also a pending RFA.
After being acquired from the Utah Mammoth this past off-season, Kesselring had a tough first season with the Sabres. He was limited to just 34 regular-season games, where he posted two assists, 25 hits, and 50 penalty minutes. He was also healthy scratched for most of the playoffs, playing in just one game for Buffalo.
With Kesselring having trouble finding his fit with the Sabres, he is standing out as a potential trade candidate to watch during the summer. With Kesselring being a big right-shot defenseman who has had past success, he could be a decent trade chip for Buffalo to dangle to improve their roster elsewhere.
Just back during the 2024-25 season, Kesselring had seven goals and 29 points in 82 games with Utah. This is after he had five goals and 21 points in 65 games with the Arizona Coyotes in 2023-24. With this, he would have the potential to generate some interest around the league if made available.
Ultimately, the Sabres will have a decision to make with Kesselring this off-season. If they don't see him a good fit, it would make sense for them to listen to offers for the 6-foot-5 blueliner.