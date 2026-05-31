Sabres Big Defenseman Named A Top Trade Candidate

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Michael Kesselring continues to create chatter in the rumor mill as a trade candidate.
The 2025-26 season was a tough year for Buffalo Sabres defenseman Michael Kesselring. He had trouble finding his fit with the Sabres, and questions about his future in Buffalo have been coming up because of it.
Now, Kesselring is only continuing to be the subject of trade speculation with June just about here.
"Michael Kesselring was acquired in last year’s J.J. Peterka trade but managed to play just 34 games. He is also an arbitration eligible RFA this summer and the Sabres might be in tough to even live with his qualifying offer, putting the possibility of a trade on the table," Kypreos wrote.
Given how this season went for Kesselring and the Sabres having some notable players due for new contracts, it would be understandable if they moved the right-shot defenseman during the off-season. He would have the potential to get the Sabres a decent return, too, as NHL clubs are always on the hunt for big right-shot defenseman like him.
In 34 games this season with the Sabres, Kesselring had zero goals, two assists, and 50 penalty minutes. This is after he set career highs with seven goals, 22 assists, and 29 points in 82 games during the 2024-25 season with the Utah Mammoth.