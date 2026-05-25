Sabres Big Forward Named Trade Candidate To Watch

Could the Sabres end up dealing Jordan Greenway this off-season?
The Buffalo Sabres have some important decisions to make this off-season. This is because they are entering the summer with several pending free agents, both unrestricted and restricted. Among the players who are due for new contracts include Alex Tuch (UFA), Beck Malenstyn (UFA), Logan Stanley (UFA), Zach Benson (RFA), Peyton Krebs (RFA), and Michael Kesselring (RFA).
With the Sabres having multiple pending free agents, with Tuch and Benson being the most notable, they may need to move out some salary in hopes of keeping them around. Because of this, a Sabres forward has now been highlighted as a trade candidate to watch.
In a recent article for Daily Faceoff, Matt Larkin named Sabres forward Jordan Greenway as a salary dump trade candidate heading into the summer.
"Greenway brings great size and has been an effective checker in the past, but, sheesh, $4 million is far too much for a fourth-liner with four goals across his past two regular seasons combined," Larkin wrote.
With the Sabres needing to free up cap space, it would certainly make sense if they looked to move on from Greenway this off-season. The Sabres likely would not have too much trouble finding an acceptable replacement for him in their bottom six if they did move on from him.
While Greenway's cap hit is expensive for his role on the Sabres' roster, it is still possible that he could generate some interest around the league if made available. NHL teams are always on the hunt for more toughness, and the 6-foot-6 Greenway provides just that.
It will be interesting to see if the Sabres end up dealing Greenway this off-season. With Buffalo having limited cap space and multiple important pending free agents, it could be smart for them to deal the nine-year veteran.