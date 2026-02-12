Sabres Have Good Potential Trade Target In Blackhawks D-Man

The Sabres should consider doing trade business with the Blackhawks.
Once the NHL Olympic roster freeze is over, the Buffalo Sabres will be a team to watch. With the Sabres looking to end their 14-year playoff drought, it would make a lot of sense for them to add to their roster ahead of the deadline.
One of the Sabres' most important needs to address is their blueline. It is clear that they should be looking to address their right side specifically. When looking at likely sellers around the NHL who could help the Sabres with this, the Chicago Blackhawks stand out big time.
The Blackhawks are currently among the bottom teams in the Western Conference and are expected to move out some of their players ahead of the deadline. Connor Murphy is one of their most notable trade candidates, and he would be a great fit on a Sabres club looking to get back into the playoffs.
If the Sabres landed Murphy, he could slot very nicely on their bottom pairing and penalty kill. This is because he is a solid stay-at-home defenseman.
With Murphy being one of the top right-shot defenseman trade candidates right now, there is no question that he should generate a lot of interest once the trade freeze lifts. Yet, with the Sabres needing another right-shot defenseman, they would be wise to make a real push for him.
With contenders always on the hunt for big, right-shot defenseman, a trade for Murphy would likely need to start with a second-round pick.
In 57 games so far this season with the Blackhawks, Murphy has recorded four goals, eight assists, 12 points, 55 hits, and 84 blocks. While he is not an offensive defenseman, his dependable defensive play would make him a valuable addition to the Sabres' roster if they successfully landed him.