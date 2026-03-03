Sabres & Blues Talking Potential Blockbuster Robert Thomas Trade

If the Sabres end up landing Thomas, they would be bringing in another legitimate star for their top six. This would be massive for a Sabres club that is looking to officially snap its 14-year playoff drought and cement itself as true contenders in the process.
However, it is also important to note that Thomas has a complete no-trade clause, so he would need to accept a move to Buffalo for the Sabres to have any chance of landing him.
Thomas would be more than a rental for the Sabres if acquired, as he has a $8.125 million cap hit until the end of the 2030-31 season.
Thomas has appeared in 43 games this season with the Blues, where he has recorded 12 goals, 23 assists, and 35 points. This is after he had 21 goals and 81 points in 70 games last season for St. Louis.