Sabres Brimming With Confidence After Another Victory

The Buffalo Sabres continue to be the hottest club in the NHL, winning 4-1 over the Los Angeles Kings for their fifth victory in a row on Thursday. The Sabres are now eight points up on the Florida Panthers in the race for a playoff spot, and tied with Boston and Montreal for third place in the Atlantic Division, but winger Alex Tuch, who scored a hat trick in the win, was thinking of higher goals after the game.
"We're coming in with a lot of confidence. "Everybody's coming in trying to prove themselves, and we're trying to prove as a team that we're legit. We're not just going to go for the playoffs. We're going to go for the Cup," Tuch said. "That's our goal, to get better each and every day. That's it. That's the end goal. We're not in here just to squeak in. We're here to try to keep winning."
Other Sabres Stories
While it is understandable that Buffalo is brimming with confidence after going 20-3-1 in the last 24 games and rising like a phoenix from the ashes, that has to be balanced with the fact that they were in last place in the Eastern Conference in mid-December after firing GM Kevyn Adams and that everything is going right since.
Are the real Sabres the team that struggled through the first third of the season, or the one that has been arguably the best club in the league in the middle third? One thing is for certain, this confident young squad and head coach Lindy Ruff wishes they could keep playing based on how hot they are.
"It's hard to say (whether the break will be a good or bad thing)," Ruff said earlier in the week. "I think we've pushed hard. I think you've got to use that break to get refreshed, but at the same time, you've got to use it to be ready from day one as soon as it starts right afterwards."
Buffalo has two more home games against Montreal on Saturday and Pittsburgh next Thursday, with back-to-back road games in Florida against the Panthers on Monday and Lightning on Tuesday sandwiched in between before breaking for the Olympics for nearly three weeks.