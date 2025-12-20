Sabres Call Up First-Round Pick From AHL

The Buffalo Sabres have made a roster move, as they have announced that they have recalled forward Isak Rosen from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Rochester Americans.

Rosen was just sent down to the AHL by the Sabres earlier this week. Now, with this latest news, the young forward is getting another opportunity to play for the NHL club.

Rosen's getting called up comes after the skilled forward put together a two-goal performance against the Belleville Senators in Rochester's most recent contest on Dec. 19. With this latest strong game with Rochester, he has now recorded 12 goals, 10 assists, and 22 points in just 15 games this season with the AHL club.

In 12 games so far this season with the Sabres, Rosen has set new career highs with three goals, four assists, and seven points. Now, he will be looking to make a big impact with the Sabres after landing this latest call-up from here.

Rosen was selected by the Sabres in the first round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft with the 14th overall pick. In 27 career NHL games with the Sabres, Rosen has recorded three goals, five assists, and eight points.