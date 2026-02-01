Sabres Call Up First-Rounder & Send Defender To AHL

The Buffalo Sabres have made some changes to their roster.
The Sabres have announced that they have recalled forward Isak Rosen from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Rochester Americans. In addition, the Sabres shared that defenseman Zac Jones has been reassigned to Rochester.
Rosen is having an excellent season in the AHL with Rochester, so it is not too surprising to see him get another chance on Buffalo's roster. In 28 games with the Amerks this season, the 2021 first-round pick has recorded 20 goals, 12 assists, and 33 points.
Rosen has also played in 13 games so far this season with the Sabres, where he has set new career highs with three goals, four assists, and seven points.
Jones, on the other hand, has yet to play a game this season for the Sabres, even though he has been called up to the NHL roster multiple times. In 32 games this season with the Amerks, the 5-foot-11 blueliner has recorded six goals, 31 assists, and 37 points.