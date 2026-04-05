Sabres Clinch Playoff Spot, But Slide Continues After Loss In Washington

We can't defend as poorly as we did on those first couple goals. I mean, we left two guys wide open. Coverage wasn't good, and ends up in the back of the net. We've taken a lot of pride. Our defensive play has been a big reason why we got to where we got. We can't take that for granted. (We took the timeout and) I talked about our defensive zone coverage. Just talked about, we've got to get back, got to stop inside. We were circling. I thought we fought our way back to 3-2, if you look at the second period, we have a two-on-one, we don't execute, would have made the game 3-3, and that two-on-one turned into a two-on-one the other way, and and they finished it (and) made it 4-2, and then now we're chasing the game again.