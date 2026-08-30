Sabres Competition For Hellebuyck - Carolina Hurricanes

Team Status: The Hurricanes have had goalie issues for a number of seasons, but were saved by the fortuitous waiver claim of Brandon Bussi from Florida in early October, who was steady during the regular season and came in as a savior in the Cup Final to help Carolina win their first championship in 20 years. GM Eric Tulsky has the Canes in great shape in terms of their salary cap structure, as they enter the season just under $10 million below the cap.