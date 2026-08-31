Sabres Competition For Hellebuyck - San Jose Sharks

Assets To Trade: San Jose is the best fit for the Jets in terms of getting young retainable talent back in a deal for Hellebuyck. Askarov as part of the deal would slot in as the replacement in Winnipeg to partner with Stuart Skinner, and the Sharks had boatloads of youngsters to put in a trade. The best fit might be 19-year-old former second overall pick Michael Misa, who would give Cheveldayoff a young center to slot in behind Mark Scheifele. Other prospects like Quentin Musty could also be part of a deal, but the only roadblock could be whether Hellebuyck wants to play in Northern California.