Sabres Competition For Hellebuyck - Utah Mammoth

Assets To Trade: Utah has boatloads of young prospects that Cheveldayoff would crave in a deal for Hellebuyck. Vejmelka is entering year two of a five-year extension making $4.75 million, but he has a 10-team no-trade list that could make including him in a trade troublesome. Cossa has no protection. Prospects such as 2024 first rounder Tij Iginla, or 2025 top pick Caleb Desnoyers would likely be on Winnipeg’s wish list, but Armstrong’s willingness to swap such valuable prospects would depend on whether he believes that Hellebuyck would be a considerably upgrade on his current status in net, and whether he would be someone who could elevate the Mammoth to the level of Dallas, Colorado, Minnesota, Edmonton and Vegas.