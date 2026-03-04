Sabres Connected To 2 Blues Star Defensemen

Could the Sabres end up striking a deal for one of these Blues defensemen?
It is no secret that the Buffalo Sabres are looking to bolster their roster with the 2026 NHL trade deadline almost here. The Sabres are aiming to make the playoffs for the first time since 2011, so it makes sense that they want to make some upgrades.
One of the Sabres' top needs is another impactful right-shot defenseman. Because of this, they have now been connected to two notable defenders from the St. Louis Blues.
According to NHL insider Darren Dreger, Colton Parayko and Justin Faulk are two potential trade targets for the Sabres as they look to strengthen their blueline.
"As @reporterchris reported last night, the Sabres and Blues have also been focused on a Dman. Buffalo wants a right shot, so Parayko or Faulk have been mentioned as possibilities," Dreger posted on X.
With Parayko and Faulk being among the top right-shot defenseman trade candidates, it would make sense if the Sabres had them on their radar. Acquiring either of them would give the Sabres' right side a major boost as they look to maintain their playoff spot during the final stretch of the season.
If the Sabres acquired Parayko, he would give them a 6-foot-6 blueliner who could slot very nicely in their top four and on their penalty kill. He would also be far more than a rental for Buffalo if acquired, as he has a $6.5 million cap hit until the end of the 2029-30 season.
Faulk could also be a nice pickup for the Sabres' top four, as he chips in well offensively from the point and plays a solid defensive game. Like Parayko, he has a $6.5 million cap hit, but is only signed until the end of next season.