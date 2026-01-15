Sabres Continue Homestand Against Division Rival

1/15/26 - 7:00pm at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY
Buffalo – 25-16-4 | - 54 points – 4th place in the Atlantic Division
Montreal – 26-14-7 | - 59 points – 3rd place in the Metropolitan Division
Special Teams
Buffalo
Power Play – 18.5% (22nd)
Penalty Kill – 84.6% (4th)
Montreal
Power Play – 22.4% (12th)
Penalty Kill - 79.7% (14th)
Top Scorers
Buffalo
Tage Thompson: 45 GP, 22 G, 22 A, 44 PTS
Alex Tuch: 44 GP, 15 G, 23 A, 38 PTS
Rasmus Dahlin: 41 GP, 6 G, 26 A, 32 PTS
Montreal
Nick Suzuki: 47 GP, 14 G, 36 A, 50 PTS
Lane Hutson: 47 GP, 8 G, 37 A, 45 PTS
Cole Caufield: 47 GP, 21 G, 22 A, 43 PTS
Starting Goalies(projected)
Buffalo – Colten Ellis (5-4-0, 3.11 GAA, .900 Sv %)
Montreal – Jacob Fowler (4-3-2, 2.46 GAA, .908 Sv%)
Other Sabres Stories
Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (projected)
Forwards
Peyton Krebs - Tage Thompson - Josh Doan
Jason Zucker - Noah Ostlund - Alex Tuch
Zach Benson - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn
Jordan Greenway - Tyson Kozak - Beck Malenstyn
Ex. Josh Dunne
Defense
Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram - Michael Kesselring
Owen Power- Zach Metsa
Jacob Bryson
Goaltenders
Colten Ellis
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Injuries
Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)
Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve)
Alex Lyon (day-to-day, lower-body, Dec 31)
Conor Timmins (broken leg, Dec. 20; injured reserve)
Notes
The Sabres are 14-2-0 in their last 16 games.
It marks the sixth time Buffalo has earned 14 wins in any 16-game span in franchise history.
Tonight’s game marks the 302nd game between Buffalo and Montreal all-time, the second-most games the Sabres have played against any opponent in franchise history.
Buffalo’s 136 wins all-time against Montreal are the most they have recorded against any franchise in team history.
Boston is the only other team Buffalo has played more games against alltime (322).
Rasmus Dahlin currently ranks ninth on Buffalo’s all-time assists list and he needs two assists to surpass Jason Pominville (304 assists with Buffalo) for sole possession of eighth place.
Tage Thompson has recorded 23 points (10+13) in his last 20 games,
including 13 points (4+9) in his last 10 games and at least one point in five consecutive contests (2+5).
Ryan McLeod has recorded seven points (3+4) in his last five games, including at least one point in each of the games in that span. McLeod would earn the longest point streak of his career with a point in tonight’s game.
Josh Doan has registered eight points (4+4) in his last seven games.
The Sabres have earned at least one point in each home game in which Doan records a point this season (11-0-1).
Alex Tuch has eight points (4+4) in his last eight games and at least one point in each of Buffalo’s last five games.
Josh Norris has registered one point in each of his last four home games (2+2).
Zach Benson has notched at least one point in three straight games and he has posted four points (1+3) in that span.