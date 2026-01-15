Logo
Sabres Continue Homestand Against Division Rival

Sabres Continue Homestand Against Division Rival

MikeInBuffalo@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge
Buffalo Sabres - Montreal Canadiens Game Preview

1/15/26 - 7:00pm at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY

Buffalo – 25-16-4 | - 54  points – 4th place in the Atlantic Division

Montreal  – 26-14-7 | - 59 points – 3rd place in the Metropolitan Division

 

Special Teams

Buffalo

Power Play – 18.5% (22nd)

Penalty Kill – 84.6% (4th)

Montreal

Power Play – 22.4% (12th)

Penalty Kill - 79.7% (14th)

Top Scorers

Buffalo

Tage Thompson: 45 GP, 22 G, 22 A, 44 PTS

Alex Tuch: 44 GP, 15 G, 23 A, 38 PTS

Rasmus Dahlin: 41 GP, 6 G, 26 A, 32 PTS

Montreal

Nick Suzuki: 47 GP, 14 G, 36 A, 50 PTS

Lane Hutson: 47 GP, 8 G, 37 A, 45 PTS

Cole Caufield: 47 GP, 21 G, 22 A, 43 PTS

Starting Goalies(projected)

Buffalo – Colten Ellis (5-4-0, 3.11 GAA, .900 Sv %)

Montreal –  Jacob Fowler (4-3-2, 2.46 GAA, .908 Sv%)

Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (projected)

Forwards

Peyton Krebs - Tage Thompson - Josh Doan

Jason Zucker - Noah Ostlund - Alex Tuch 

Zach Benson - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn 

Jordan Greenway - Tyson Kozak - Beck Malenstyn

Ex. Josh Dunne

Defense

Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram - Michael Kesselring

Owen Power- Zach Metsa

Jacob Bryson 

Goaltenders

Colten Ellis

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Injuries

Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)

Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve) 

Alex Lyon (day-to-day, lower-body, Dec 31) 

Conor Timmins (broken leg, Dec. 20; injured reserve)

 

Notes

The Sabres are 14-2-0 in their last 16 games.

It marks the sixth time Buffalo has earned 14 wins in any 16-game span in franchise history.

Tonight’s game marks the 302nd game between Buffalo and Montreal all-time, the second-most games the Sabres have played against any opponent in franchise history.

Buffalo’s 136 wins all-time against Montreal are the most they have recorded against any franchise in team history.

Boston is the only other team Buffalo has played more games against alltime (322).

Rasmus Dahlin currently ranks ninth on Buffalo’s all-time assists list and he needs two assists to surpass Jason Pominville (304 assists with Buffalo) for sole possession of eighth place.

Tage Thompson has recorded 23 points (10+13) in his last 20 games, 

including 13 points (4+9) in his last 10 games and at least one point in five consecutive contests (2+5).

Ryan McLeod has recorded seven points (3+4) in his last five games, including at least one point in each of the games in that span. McLeod would earn the longest point streak of his career with a point in tonight’s game.

Josh Doan has registered eight points (4+4) in his last seven games.

The Sabres have earned at least one point in each home game in which Doan records a point this season (11-0-1).

Alex Tuch has eight points (4+4) in his last eight games and at least one point in each of Buffalo’s last five games.

Josh Norris has registered one point in each of his last four home games (2+2).

Zach Benson has notched at least one point in three straight games and he has posted four points (1+3) in that span.

