Sabres Continue Homestand Against Philadelphia

1/14/26 - 7:30pm at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY
Buffalo – 24-16-4 | - 52 points – 6th place in the Atlantic Division
Philadelphia – 22-14-8 | - 52 points – 4th place in the Metropolitan Division
Special Teams
Buffalo
Power Play – 17.8% (22nd)
Penalty Kill – 84.7% (4th)
Philadelphia
Power Play – 15.3% (31st)
Penalty Kill - 79.9% (14th)
Top Scorers
Buffalo
Tage Thompson: 44 GP, 22 G, 20 A, 42 PTS
Alex Tuch: 43 GP, 15 G, 22 A, 37 PTS
Josh Doan: 44 GP, 14 G, 16 A, 30 PTS
Philadelphia
Trevor Zegras: 44 GP, 17 G, 24 A, 41 PTS
Travis Konecny: 43 GP, 14 G, 24 A, 38 PTS
Christian Dvorak: 43 GP, 10 G, 19 A, 29 PTS
Starting Goalies(projected)
Buffalo – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (9-6-1, 2.63 GAA, .904 Sv %)
Philadelphia – Dan Vladar (16-7-4, 2.42 GAA, .907 Sv%)
Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (projected)
Forwards
Peyton Krebs - Tage Thompson - Josh Doan
Jason Zucker - Josh Norris - Alex Tuch
Zach Benson - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn
Jordan Greenway - Noah Ostlund - Beck Malenstyn
Ex. Josh Dunne, Tyson Kozak
Defense
Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram - Owen Power
Jacob Bryson - Zach Metsa
Zac Jones
Goaltenders
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Colten Ellis
Injuries
Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)
Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve)
Michael Kessering (lower body, Dec 31)
Alex Lyon (day-to-day, lower-body, Dec 31)
Conor Timmins (broken leg, Dec. 20; injured reserve)
Notes
The Sabres are 13-2-0 in their last 15 games.
It marks the 12th time Buffalo has earned 13 wins in any 15-game span in franchise history.
Buffalo is riding a three-game home winning streak against Philadelphia. A win tonight would mark the first time the Sabres have recorded a home winning streak of four or more games against the Flyers since Oct. 10, 2001 to March 18, 2003 (four games).
Rasmus Dahlin currently ranks ninth on Buffalo’s all-time assists list and he needs two assists to surpass Jason Pominville (304 assists with Buffalo) for sole possession of eighth place.
Tage Thompson has recorded 21 points (10+11) in his last 19 games,
including 11 points (4+7) in his last nine games and at least one point in four consecutive contests (2+3).
Ryan McLeod has recorded five points (2+3) in his last four games, including at least one point in each of the games in that span.
Josh Doan has registered six points (4+2) in his last six games.
The Sabres have earned at least one point in each home game in which Doan records a point this season (10-0-1).
Alex Tuch has seven points (4+3) in his last seven games and at least one point in each of Buffalo’s last four games.
Josh Norris has registered one point in each of his last three home games (2+1).
Buffalo is 5-0-0 in home games in which Norris records at least one point.
Zach Benson has notched at least one point in back-to-back games and he has posted three points (1+2) in that span.
Tonight’s game opens Buffalo’s sixth of 13 back-to-back sets in 2025-26 and the Sabres are 2-3-0 in the first game of back-to-back sets and 3-1-1 in the second game so far this season