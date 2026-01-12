Sabres Continues Homestand Against Atlantic Rival

1/12/26 - 7:00pm at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY
Buffalo – 24-15-4 | - 52 points – 4th place in the Atlantic Division
Florida – 23-18-5 | - 49 points – 7th place in the Atlantic Division
Special Teams
Buffalo
Power Play – 18.1% (21st)
Penalty Kill – 85.5% (2nd)
Florida
Power Play – 18.3% (20th)
Penalty Kill - 83.6% (5th)
Top Scorers
Buffalo
Tage Thompson: 43 GP, 22 G, 19 A, 41 PTS
Alex Tuch: 42 GP, 14 G, 22 A, 36 PTS
Josh Doan: 43 GP, 14 G, 16 A, 30 PTS
Florida
Brad Marchand: 41 GP, 23 G, 23 A, 46 PTS
Sam Reinhart: 44 GP, 23 G, 21 A, 44 PTS
Sam Bennett: 44 GP, 16 G, 17 A, 33 PTS
Starting Goalies(projected)
Buffalo – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (9-6-1, 2.63 GAA, .904 Sv %)
Florida – Sergei Bobrovsky (18-12-1, 2.90 GAA, .881 Sv%)
Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (projected)
Forwards
Peyton Krebs - Tage Thompson - Josh Doan
Jason Zucker - Josh Norris - Alex Tuch
Zach Benson - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn
Jordan Greenway - Noah Ostlund - Beck Malenstyn
Ex. Josh Dunne, Tyson Kozak
Defense
Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram - Owen Power
Jacob Bryson - Zach Metsa
Zac Jones
Goaltenders
Colten Ellis
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Injuries
Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)
Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve)
Michael Kessering (lower body, Dec 31)
Alex Lyon (day-to-day, lower-body, Dec 31)
Conor Timmins (broken leg, Dec. 20; injured reserve)
Notes
The Sabres have earned a win in 13 of their last 14 games, the most wins in any 14-game span in franchise history. Buffalo is riding a three-game winning streak.
Lindy Ruff has coached 1,899 games in his career, the third-most among NHL coaches all-time. With tonight’s game, Ruff will become just the third coach in NHL history to have coached 1,900 or more games. Only Paul Maurice (1,974) and Scotty Bowman (2,141) have coached more games in NHL history.
Tage Thompson has recorded 20 points (10+10) in his last 18 games, including 10 points (4+6) in his last nine games and at least one point in three consecutive contests. A point in tonight’s game would give Thompson his third point streak of four or more games this season. He registered a six-game point streak from Nov. 13 to 23 (6+3) and a seven-game point streak from Dec. 8 to 21 (6+4).
Josh Norris has collected 16 points (6+10) in his last 16 games, including one point in four straight games (1+3).
A point in tonight’s game would mark Norris’ fifth point streak of five or more games in his career and his second of 2025-26 (Dec. 1 to 18; 6 games; 3+6).
Josh Doan is riding a five-game point (4+2) streak, the longest such streak of his career. Doan would become the third Sabres skater this season to record a point streak of six or more games with a point tonight.
Thompson (twice) and Norris are the only other Buffalo skaters who have done so in 2025-26.
Mattias Samuelsson has posted eight points (2+6) in his last eight games, including three points in his last three appearances (1+2).
Alex Tuch has six points (3+3) in his last six games and at least one point in each of Buffalo’s last three games. Tuch would match his longest point streak of the season (Dec. 8 to 18; 2+3) with a point tonight.
It would mark the 17th time he has recorded a point streak of four or more games with Buffalo.
In his last seven games, Jason Zucker has posted seven points (4+3).
Ryan McLeod has recorded four points (2+2) in his last three games, including at least one point in each of the games in that span.
A point in tonight’s game would mark McLeod’s fourth four-game point streak of the season.
Rasmus Dahlin currently ranks ninth on Buffalo’s all-time assists list and he needs three assists to surpass Jason Pominville (304 assists with Buffalo) for sole possession of eighth place.