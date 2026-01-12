Sabres Continues Homestand Against Atlantic Rival

Tage Thompson has recorded 20 points (10+10) in his last 18 games, including 10 points (4+6) in his last nine games and at least one point in three consecutive contests. A point in tonight’s game would give Thompson his third point streak of four or more games this season. He registered a six-game point streak from Nov. 13 to 23 (6+3) and a seven-game point streak from Dec. 8 to 21 (6+4).