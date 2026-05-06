Sabres Could Get Key Boost With Sam Carrick Closing In On Return

Sam Carrick’s return appears increasingly likely after the veteran center rejoined practice Tuesday, giving the Buffalo Sabres hope for a major depth boost ahead of their second-round series against the Montreal Canadiens.
A major piece of the Buffalo Sabres’ depth could be nearing a return just in time for the second round.
According to NHL.com, veteran center Buffalo Sabres welcomed back Sam Carrick to practice Tuesday at KeyBank Center ahead of Game 1 against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night. It marked Carrick’s first full session with the club since suffering a left arm injury during a fight with Anders Lee of the New York Islanders on March 31.
The injury, which Carrick later described as a “freak accident,” originally came with a projected recovery window of four to eight weeks. Tuesday landed exactly five weeks from the date of the injury, and while he skated in a reserve role alongside extra forwards Tanner Pearson and Josh Dunne during line rushes, his return appears to be getting closer by the day.
“He’s out there right now getting some contact, and his fitness levels are good, everything. His return to play (plan), he’s worked really hard to be ready,” coach Lindy Ruff said. “So, it will be just a day-to-day decision on him now.”
For the time being, Buffalo appears set to roll with the same lineup that closed out its first-round series against the Boston Bruins in Game 6. Alex Lyon is expected to remain between the pipes, while Logan Stanley stays on the third defensive pairing.
Carrick, now 34 and skating for the fifth organization of his NHL career, credited Buffalo’s training and development staff for helping accelerate his recovery. He specifically pointed to assistant athletic trainer Michael Adesso and skating coach Mike Ansell for keeping him sharp while sidelined. Watching the postseason from afar, however, wasn’t exactly relaxing.
“Really figured [Boston] out after a few games, so credit to the guys,” said Carrick, who appeared in 10 playoff games with the 2024 Edmonton Oilers. “It was stressful for me to watch, but they did a great job.”
Why Carrick Matters To Buffalo’s Bottom-Six
Even in a small sample size after arriving from the New York Rangers at the trade deadline, Carrick quickly carved out a meaningful role in Buffalo’s bottom six. In his Sabres debut against the Nashville Predators on March 7, he delivered two critical late defensive-zone faceoff wins to preserve a 3-2 victory. One night later, he chipped in a key goal during Buffalo’s wild 8-7 comeback win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.
His impact extended well beyond scoring. Carrick posted a team-best 57.3 percent faceoff rate over 13 games with Buffalo, including an impressive 60.3 percent mark in the defensive zone. His right-handed presence down the middle gives the Sabres another option after relying heavily on left-shot centers like Dunne and Tyson Kozak during Round 1. That detail could become even more important against a Montreal squad that controlled 55.6 percent of faceoffs in its opening-round series against Tampa Bay.
Offensively, Carrick found another level after the trade, scoring five times in 13 games with Buffalo after managing just four goals in 60 contests with New York. His hot stretch included a two-goal performance against the San Jose Sharks and a third-period game-winner days later versus the Los Angeles Kings.
“I think all the goals were probably a bonus,” Ruff said, “but a real good bonus.”
Carrick also seemed to click almost immediately alongside winger Beck Malenstyn. No matter who rotated onto the opposite wing, the pair consistently tilted the ice in Buffalo’s favor. According to Natural Stat Trick, the Sabres outshot opponents 62-33 and outscored them 8-2 during their 104 minutes together at five-on-five.
“Sometimes things just gel good, and we were able to connect for a few goals, which helps the confidence, for sure,” Carrick said of that instant chemistry. “I think we just play similar games. He can fly around, get in on the forecheck early, and I can play my game as a centerman where I’m trying to be in good spots for him.”
Buffalo believes Carrick’s return could provide a meaningful boost in a series where depth play and possession battles may prove decisive.
“It’s always tough, especially getting traded to a new team and then getting hurt,” Jason Zucker said. “But he was a huge impact for us when he got here, and we’re looking forward to having him back whenever he’s ready.”
The Sabres also had another young face back on the ice Tuesday, as 2024 first-round pick Konsta Helenius joined the club for practice duties. Helenius recorded four points in a nine-game NHL stint earlier this season before producing a strong sophomore campaign in Rochester, where he totaled 63 points. He has since joined Buffalo’s playoff group as a Black Ace and, notably, has been the only extra forward skating regularly with the team.
When asked about Helenius’ presence, Ruff cited the need for another center at practice with Noah Ostlund sidelined by a lower-body injury. Still, the situation could become more relevant if another injury opens the door for the highly regarded prospect later in the series.