Sabres Deadline Strategy Uncertain With Tuch’s Contract Status

Another possible path was expressed by The Athletic’s Chris Johnston, who said that he believes the Sabres will be a buyer before the March 6th trade deadline, but does not know how aggressive Kekalainen will be. The new Sabres GM said at his opening press conference in December that he would not make any moves just to snap the club’s 14-year playoff drought, but that was before the club won 10 straight games and climbed back into the Eastern Conference playoff race.