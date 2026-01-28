Sabres Defender Is Having Big Career Year

This Sabres defenseman is in the middle of a strong season.
The Buffalo Sabres picked up an impressive 7-4 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 27. With this victory, the Sabres improved to a 30-17-5 record on the season.
Mattias Samuelsson played a role in the Sabres' win over the Maple Leafs, as he recorded three assists in the matchup. This was just the latest solid game from the left-shot defenseman this season.
After setting previous career highs with four goals and 14 points in 63 games last season, Samuelsson has been simply thriving for the Sabres so far in 2025-26. In 50 games this campaign, the 6-foot-4 defenseman has set new career highs with eight goals, 23 assists, and 31 points. He also has a plus-27 rating this season for the Sabres.
With how well Samuelsson has been playing this season, there is no question that he is a major reason for the Sabres being in the good position they are in right now. The 25-year-old is hitting a brand new level for the Sabres, and it will be fascinating to see how he builds on his strong season from here.