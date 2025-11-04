Sabres Exciting Prospect Named ECHL Rookie Of The Month

Buffalo Sabres goalie prospect Scott Ratzlaff is in his first professional season in 2025-26 after spending each of the last five seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Seattle Thunderbirds. So far, it is fair to say that Ratzlaff is off to a great start with the Sabres' ECHL affiliate, the Jacksonville Icemen.

Ratzlaff is currently thriving with Jacksonville, as he has recorded a 3-0-0 record, a .966 save percentage, and a 1.29 goals-against average in three games. Due to his awesome start to the season, Ratzlaff has been named the ECHL Rookie of the Month for October.

When looking at the numbers Ratzlaff has put together early on for Jacksonville, it is very easy to see why he has been named the ECHL Rookie of the Month. The 20-year-old goaltender has been playing wonderfully for the Icemen, and his goal will now be to keep this kind of strong play going from here.

Ratzlaff is certainly a promising prospect in the Sabres' system, so seeing him start off his season like this with Jacksonville is undoubtedly encouraging. If he continues to play this well, the excitement surrounding him will only increase.