Division Champ Sabres Finish Out Regular Season Against Playoff-Bound Stars

Rasmus Dahlin ranks first among all Sabres skaters in assists (55) and second in points (74) this season. His 12 even-strength goals since Dec. 9 ranked first among all NHL defensemen entering play on Tuesday. Dahlin has 332 assists in his career and he surpassed Rene Robert (330) and gained sole possession of fifth place all-time on Buffalo’s assist list with two assists on April 13 at Chicago. Dahlin is riding a five-game point streak (2+5) and a point tonight would mark his third point streak of at least six games this season. Dahlin’s 74 points this season rank third all-time in a single season for a Sabres defenseman. Phil Housley (81 points in 1989-90, 77 points in 1983-84) is the only defenseman that has recorded more points in a single season in franchise history.