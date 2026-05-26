Sabres First-Round Pick Should Hit A New Level Next Season

This Sabres forward should be even better for Buffalo next season.
Buffalo Sabres forward Noah Ostlund took a major step in the right direction with his development this season. After appearing in first career eight NHL games in 2024-25, Ostlund not only cemented himself as a regular in the Sabres' lineup this campaign but emerged as one of their key forwards.
In 60 games this season with the Sabres, Ostlund recorded 11 goals, 16 assists, 27 points, and a plus-11 rating. While he got injured during the playoffs, he was still impactful when healthy, recording a goal and an assist in three games.
With how well Ostlund played this season for the Sabres, it is undoubtedly fair to say that it was a successful year for the 2022 first-round pick. Yet, now that he has a full year on his resume, it would not be shocking in the slightest if he hits a new level for the Sabres next season.
Ostlund has the potential to become a high-impact forward for the Sabres. Now that he is more adjusted to the NHL level, he is a prime breakout candidate for the Sabres heading into the 2026-27 season. The possibility of him hitting the 20-goal and 50-point marks next season should not be ruled out.
It is going to be intriguing to see what kind of campaign Ostlund can have for the Sabres next season.