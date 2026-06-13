Sabres Forward Appears On New Buyout Candidates List

Could the Sabres end up moving on from Jordan Greenway?
The Buffalo Sabres are entering the summer with not much cap space and several notable pending free agents. Could this lead to them buying out one of their veteran forwards?
In a recent article for Sportsnet, Michael Amato took a look at a handful of buyout candidates heading into the off-season. Among the players Amato mentioned was Sabres forward Jordan Greenway.
"The Sabres would save almost $2.7 million if they bought him out and would have a minimal payment for 2027-28 if they want to clear him off the books. If the Sabres manage to re-sign Tuch, then Greenway could end up being a buyout casualty," Amato wrote.
With the Sabres not having a ton of cap space and pending free agents like Alex Tuch (UFA), Zach Benson (RFA), and Peyton Krebs (RFA), it would be understandable if they decided to buy out a player like Greenway. The 29-year-old forward has a $4 million cap hit until the end of the 2026-27 season, which is expensive for his bottom-six role.
Yet, if the Sabres decide to buy out Greenway, they would be removing a lot of size and grit from their lineup. The 6-foot-6 winger finished this season with 55 hits in 40 games and had at least 100 hits in his two previous seasons. This includes in 2024-25, when he played in only 34 games.
However, the Sabres could also find a big winger to replace Greenway in their bottom six at a cheaper price if they bought him out. Due to this, it is certainly fair to wonder if the Sabres will end up going down this avenue with this big winger.
With teams always valuing gritty forwards with size, it is also fair to wonder if Greenway could generate interest as a trade candidate.
In 40 games this season with Buffalo, Greenway scored one goal and recorded six points.