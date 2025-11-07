Sabres Forward & Blues Defender Have Spirited Fight

During this past season, Buffalo Sabres forward Josh Dunne spent most of his time with the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Rochester Americans. The 6-foot-4 forward played in just two games with the Sabres during the 2024-25 season, where he recorded five penalty minutes and a minus-3 rating.

While Dunne did not get too many chances to play on the Sabres' roster this past season, things have certainly changed on that front in 2025-26. Dunne has already played in eight games this season with Buffalo and has been a nice part of their bottom six.

Now, in Buffalo's most recent matchup against the St. Louis Blues on Nov. 6, Dunne provided some fireworks.

With 13:28 left in the first period, Dunne dropped the gloves with Blues defenseman Tyler Tucker. While Tucker is known for his hard-nosed style of play, Dunne handled himself nicely in his scrap with the Blues defender and connected on multiple hard punches.

With Dunne looking to keep his spot on the Sabres' roster, him providing the club with some energy with a spirited fight is certainly not a bad thing.