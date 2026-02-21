Sabres Forward Has Been A Great Trade Addition

The Sabres made the right call acquiring this forward.
During the 2024 NHL off-season, the Buffalo Sabres traded former top prospect Matt Savoie to the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for forward Ryan McLeod and prospect Tyler Tullio.
While some Sabres fans were upset about this trade when it was first announced, it is clear that Buffalo made the right call by bringing in McLeod from Edmonton.
McLeod immediately hit a new level with the Sabres this past season, as he set career highs with 20 goals, 33 assists, and 53 points in 79 games. With this, he demonstrated that he can be an impactful offensive contributor, and that has once again been the case this season.
McLeod has been one of the Sabres' top players yet again this campaign. In 57 games this season so far, he has 11 goals, 30 assists, 41 points, and a plus-19 rating. His 30 assists currently have him second on the Sabres, while his 41 points are fourth on the team. Thus, he has been a very important part of Buffalo's offense this season.
Sometimes, a change of scenery helps a player break out, and it is fair to say that joining the Sabres has done just that for McLeod. It will be fascinating to see how he finishes up the year with the Atlantic Division club from here.