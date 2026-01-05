Sabres Forward Is Starting To Bounce Back

The Buffalo Sabres are on fire right now. While their 10-game winning streak just came to an end, they now have a 21-15-4 record and are right back in the playoff race.

There are many reasons why the Sabres have been having plenty of success as of late. Sabres forward Peyton Krebs has certainly been making an impact for Buffalo lately, as he has been starting to heat up.

In his last seven games for the Sabres, Krebs has scored three goals and recorded five points. This comes after the 24-year-old forward had zero goals in his first 34 games of the season with the Sabres. With this, there is no question that the 2019 first-round pick had a tough start to the year, but he has now officially broken the ice.

Krebs will now be looking to continue to build on his recent strong stretch of play. If he can keep providing the Sabres with solid secondary offensive production while also maintaining his gritty style of play, it would be good news for a Buffalo club that is looking to break its playoff drought.

In 40 games this season with the Sabres, Krebs now has three goals, 11 assists, 14 points, and 94 hits.