Sabres Forward Named Potential Trade Target For Canucks

Could this Sabres forward end up on the Canucks this off-season?
The Buffalo Sabres recently made a notable move earlier this week, trading Michael Kesselring to the San Jose Sharks. Yet, the Sabres might not be done moving out players yet, as they have limited cap space and multiple notable pending free agents to re-sign.
One player who the Sabres could consider moving is Jordan Greenway, who carries a $4 million cap hit through next season. Due to this, he has been creating some chatter as a potential trade candidate for the Sabres this off-season.
"Buffalo won’t have to pay outright to get off Greenway’s deal, given his physical, energy-line winger profile, but perhaps the Canucks could juice a return if they were to target him in a larger trade package," Drance wrote.
While the Canucks are in a rebuild, a player like Greenway could still be a solid player for them to add to their roster. He would provide their forward group with more size and toughness, which would not be a bad thing at all for the Canucks' younger players to have around.
The Canucks could also provide Greenway with a more significant role, which could benefit him as he enters a contract year.
In 40 games this past season with Buffalo, Greenway posted one goal, six points, and 57 hits.