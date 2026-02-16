Sabres Forward Prospect Has Big Game In AHL

This Sabres prospect had a solid game for the Amerks.
The Rochester Americans suffered a 7-4 loss to the Utica Comets on Sunday. Although Rochester lost, Buffalo Sabres forward prospect Riley Fiddler-Schultz certainly did his part to try to keep them in the game.
Fiddler-Schultz impressed for the Amerks against the Comets, as the 23-year-old forward scored three goals. With this, the Edmonton, Alberta native undoubtedly had himself a good game in what was an ugly loss for Rochester.
With this strong performance, Fiddler-Schultz now has 15 goals, 12 assists, and 27 points in 47 games so far this season with the Amerks. This is after the 6-foot forward posted 13 goals, 13 assists, 26 points, and a plus-1 rating in 51 games during this past season with Rochester.
Fiddler-Schultz has also been noticeably heating up in the AHL as the season rolls on, as he has recorded 14 points in his last 17 games. This is certainly encouraging to see, and it will be interesting to see how he builds on it from here.