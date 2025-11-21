Sabres Forward Sent Down To AHL

The Buffalo Sabres have announced that they have assigned Mason Geertsen to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Rochester Americans.

Geertsen was placed on waivers on Nov. 20 and went through them unclaimed. Due to this, the Sabres were able to send him down to Rochester, where he should now be a solid part of the AHL squad's roster.

Geertsen has played in five games this season with the Sabres, where he has posted zero points, one shot, eight hits, and 12 penalty minutes. His most recent appearance for the Sabres was on Nov. 4 against the Utah Mammoth, where he had 3:49 of ice time.

Geertsen spent this past season exclusively in the AHL with the Henderson Silver Knights, where he recorded five assists, 77 penalty minutes, and a plus-3 rating. In 447 career AHL games over 10 seasons, Geertsen has recorded 19 goals, 69 points, and 840 penalty minutes.