Sabres Found Their Game 6 Heroes — And Montreal Had No Answer

Three unexpected Sabres rose from the shadows in Game 6, flipping a season on its head and dragging Buffalo back from the brink to force a winner-take-all Game 7 in Montreal.
The Buffalo Sabres didn’t just survive Saturday night in Montreal — they clawed their way back from the brink behind a handful of unlikely difference-makers who refused to let the season die quietly.
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen Slammed the Door Shut
When Lindy Ruff pulled Alex Lyon after three goals on four shots, the atmosphere inside the Bell Centre felt almost fatal for Buffalo. The Sabres looked rattled, the Canadiens smelled blood, and the season appeared to be slipping away in real time.
Then Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stepped into the chaos and completely flipped the emotional gravity of the game.
Instead of unraveling under the pressure of an elimination game on the road, Luukkonen delivered the kind of composed, season-saving performance that changes playoff series. He turned aside all 18 shots he faced after entering the game, erasing dangerous chances and stabilizing a team that desperately needed someone to calm the storm.
Every save seemed to strengthen Buffalo’s belief. Every stop drained life from a Canadiens crowd expecting a knockout blow.
What made the performance even more remarkable was the circumstance surrounding it. Luukkonen entered after a disastrous Game 5 outing and likely wasn’t even expected to see the ice Saturday night. Yet when the Sabres needed someone to rescue the season, he answered with the biggest relief appearance of his career.
Now, heading into Game 7, the crease unquestionably belongs to him.
Jack Quinn Finally Delivered the Breakthrough Buffalo Needed
The Sabres have spent much of this series searching for consistency from their power play, and for stretches, it looked like special teams might ultimately bury them.
Instead, Jack Quinn turned it into Buffalo’s greatest weapon in Game 6.
The winger entered the night still searching for his first playoff goal, making him an unlikely candidate to become one of the offensive catalysts in the most important game of the season. But Quinn erupted with two power-play goals, both arriving at critical moments as Buffalo seized momentum and refused to let Montreal recover.
More importantly, Quinn looked dangerous every time the puck found his stick. There was confidence in his release, urgency in his movement, and a level of assertiveness that had been missing earlier in the postseason.
Buffalo’s stars carried much of the offensive burden, but Quinn’s emergence gave the Sabres something they had lacked for large stretches of the series — secondary scoring capable of punishing Montreal’s mistakes.
If that version of Quinn shows up again Monday night, the complexion of Game 7 changes dramatically.
Konsta Helenius Is No Longer Just a Feel-Good Story
When the Sabres inserted Konsta Helenius into the lineup earlier in the series, it initially felt like an injection of youthful energy more than anything else — a talented prospect getting a taste of playoff hockey.
That storyline has officially expired.
Helenius is impacting games in meaningful moments now, and his second-period goal in Game 6 may have been one of the defining swings of the night.
At the time, Buffalo had battled back to reclaim momentum, but the game still felt fragile. One Canadiens push could have erased everything the Sabres had worked to rebuild after the ugly opening minutes.
Then Helenius struck.
His goal pushed the lead to 5-3 and completely changed the pressure dynamic inside the building. Suddenly, Montreal looked tense. Buffalo looked freer. The rookie didn’t just add insurance — he gave the Sabres breathing room in a game that had been emotionally volatile from puck drop.
Beyond the goal itself, Helenius continues to look remarkably composed for a player thrown into playoff hockey under immense pressure. The pace hasn’t overwhelmed him. The stage hasn’t intimidated him.