Sabres' Free-Agent Addition Shining In AHL

During the 2025 NHL off-season, the Buffalo Sabres signed defenseman Zac Jones to a one-year, two-way contract. This was after Jones posted one goal and 11 points in 46 games with the New York Rangers during the 2024-25 season.

Overall, signing Jones was one of the Sabres' smaller moves of the summer, but there is no question that the left-shot defenseman has been making a big impact in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Rochester Americans.

In 25 games so far this season with Rochester, Jones has posted two goals and an AHL-leading 27 assists. The Glen Allen, Virginia native also currently leads the Amerks in points with 29, so there is no question that he is having a strong season with the AHL club.

While Jones has yet to make his regular-season debut with the Sabres this season, he is providing Rochester with plenty of value. The 25-year-old blueliner is helping create offense for the AHL club, and the Sabres' prospects are benefiting from it.

If Jones continues to produce strong offense from the point for Rochester, perhaps it could open the door for him to get a chance on Buffalo's roster before the season is over. This is especially so if the Sabres end up getting bit by the injury bug as the campaign rolls on.

In 115 career NHL games over five seasons, Jones has recorded four goals, 24 assists, and 28 points.